Francis Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 274.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 325.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.