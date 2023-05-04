Francis Financial Inc. Invests $376,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,375,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,945,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.0 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $236.95. 6,165,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,016,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $614.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.