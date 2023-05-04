Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.24. 3,650,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

