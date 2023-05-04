Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $350,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.41. 596,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,090. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

