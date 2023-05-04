Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $161.81. 1,346,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

