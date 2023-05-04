Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 929 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $151.15. 1,019,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,756. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $235.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.