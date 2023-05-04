Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 2,861,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $81.88.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

