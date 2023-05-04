Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Holdings Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Freshpet worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.7 %

FRPT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

