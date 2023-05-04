Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$142.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.32 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 2,927,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

