Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.76. 962,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,175. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

