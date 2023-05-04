Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $557,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.07. 111,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,839. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.