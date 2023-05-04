Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,720,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,009. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

