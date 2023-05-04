Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12,096.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,990 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVV traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.39. 2,325,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $303.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.