Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,886 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Roku by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 3,064,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,566,487. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.