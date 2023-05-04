Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 310 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.57. 197,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

