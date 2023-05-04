Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.87. 540,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

