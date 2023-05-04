Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Generac worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.88.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $113.73. 294,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,691. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

