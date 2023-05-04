Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.88.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,796,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Generac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,259,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

