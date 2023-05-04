General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $245.00. The company traded as low as $206.75 and last traded at $207.09, with a volume of 59348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

