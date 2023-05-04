Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Genworth Financial Trading Down 13.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,819. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
