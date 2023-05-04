Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,128. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.