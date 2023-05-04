Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 744.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after buying an additional 919,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

