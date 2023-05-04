Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

