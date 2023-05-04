Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
