Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$48.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
Shares of GIL traded down C$2.95 on Thursday, reaching C$39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 420,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,072. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
