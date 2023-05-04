Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$48.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL traded down C$2.95 on Thursday, reaching C$39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 420,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,072. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

