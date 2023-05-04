GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00.
GitLab Price Performance
Shares of GTLB opened at $28.22 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
