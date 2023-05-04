Global Industrial Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

