Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 273,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Global Industrial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Down 13.0 %

Global Industrial stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $870.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

