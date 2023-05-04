Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Stock Holdings Increased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 236,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

