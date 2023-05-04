goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.92. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.71.

GSY opened at C$89.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.21. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.30 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

