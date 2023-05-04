Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gogo Stock Down 2.7 %

GOGO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 257,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.28. Gogo has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Get Gogo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gogo

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.