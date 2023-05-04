Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.43

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 783002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 813,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,231 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

