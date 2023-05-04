Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Gossamer Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
