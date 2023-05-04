Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 732,683 shares of company stock worth $802,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

