Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.50 million-$283.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 269,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,811,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

