Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.1-965.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.73 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.96. 269,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

