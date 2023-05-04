Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) were down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 704,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 898,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.