Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Greggs traded as high as GBX 2,850 ($35.61) and last traded at GBX 2,850 ($35.61), with a volume of 9524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,818 ($35.21).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.99) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.88), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,085.96). 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greggs Stock Down 0.2 %

Greggs Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,727.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,504.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,042.74%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

