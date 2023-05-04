Grin (GRIN) Tops One Day Volume of $684,447.55

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $684,447.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00306861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00540469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00406823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

