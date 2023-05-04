Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Critical Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.58 billion 0.81 $65.05 million $0.65 45.77 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 50.30

Profitability

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 1.82% 7.54% 2.95% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 1 4 4 0 2.33 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $39.44, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of C$31.10, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

