Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,648,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,392,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,013,000 after acquiring an additional 684,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

