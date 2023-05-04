Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.73

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 103675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HROW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
