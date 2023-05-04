Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,816. Harsco has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Harsco by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

