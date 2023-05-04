Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 157,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,522 shares of company stock worth $2,332,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.11 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

