HC Wainwright Boosts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $55.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

PLRX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,295 shares of company stock worth $2,210,030. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,584,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 313,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

