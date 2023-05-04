Head to Head Analysis: Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV)

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Motor $4.33 million 4.40 -$12.70 million ($0.65) -1.38 Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A -$70.68 million N/A N/A

Phoenix Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phoenix Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlis Motor Vehicles has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,806.98%. Given Atlis Motor Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlis Motor Vehicles is more favorable than Phoenix Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Motor -293.42% -78.74% -58.16% Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A -5,352.48% -1,514.32%

Summary

Phoenix Motor beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Motor

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations. The company also markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets; and operates a sales and leasing dealership in the United States. In addition, it sells various L2 and DC fast-charging solutions to its fleet customers at the point of sale for fleet vehicles. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.