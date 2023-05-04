Head to Head Comparison: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) versus Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -93.70% 4.25% Castle Biosciences -48.99% -15.45% -13.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HH&L Acquisition and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.52%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.34 30.62 Castle Biosciences $137.04 million 4.46 -$67.14 million ($2.58) -8.88

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

