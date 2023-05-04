Head-To-Head Comparison: West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) versus Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. West Bancorporation pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares West Bancorporation and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.48% 19.67% 1.16% Wintrust Financial 22.82% 12.84% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Bancorporation and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $96.82 million 2.79 $46.40 million $2.44 6.62 Wintrust Financial $1.96 billion 1.92 $509.68 million $8.73 7.04

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 1 8 1 3.00

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $94.73, indicating a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats West Bancorporation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment is involved in wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC, trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

