Head-To-Head Review: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) vs. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.37% 3.17% 2.15% Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HealthStream and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $270.41 million 2.72 $12.09 million $0.39 61.36 Kanzhun $4.51 billion 1.59 $15.55 million $0.05 382.20

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. HealthStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kanzhun 0 1 3 0 2.75

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats Kanzhun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

