Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,650 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7 %

DGX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.59. 244,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.