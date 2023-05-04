Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 45,684 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $134,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD traded up $7.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.23. 427,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,897. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.