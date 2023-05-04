Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 50,090 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Astec Industries worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 67,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $915.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

